Srinagar: A 6-year-old boy drowned to death in the interiors of Dal Lake at Dug Mohalla area of Rainawari in Srinagar on Saturday, an official said.

He identified the minor as Ibrahim Ahmad Sheikh, son of Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh of Rainawari.

Ibrahim’s body was later fished out and was taken to Gousia Hospital Khanyar where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, the official added. (KNO)

