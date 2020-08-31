78,512 new COVID cases in India, 971 deaths

New Delhi,: The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

There are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases rose to 36,21,245, it said.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

The last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively, the ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 4,23,07,914 samples have been tested so far with 8,46,278 samples being tested on Sunday