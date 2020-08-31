19-year-old Baramulla boy goes missing, family seeks help to trace him

Baramulla: The family members of a 19-year-old missing youth on Monday urged their son to return home and appealed general public and police to help them in tracing him.

According to the family, Zeehan Javid Dar, son of Javid Ahmad Dar of Ushkawa Baramulla is missing since August 23 this month.

Family members said that Zeehan was pursuing Islamic education at Siraj-Ul-Uloom Hillo Imaan Sahib Shopian from where he has gone missing on August 23 and after that they lost contact with him.

“We called our relatives and his friends but could not find him,” the family said while appealing their son to return.

After failing to trace him, the family has filed a missing report in Police Station Baramulla.

They said if anybody has any information about their son may inform the family on the following numbers: 9419039085, 8825091321

Meanwhile, police officials said that family has lodged missing report and further investigation has been taken up to trace out the missing youth. (KNO)

