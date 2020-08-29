7 more deaths, 696 fresh cases

Srinagar: Seven more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Friday taking the toll of victims to 678, whereas 696 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 35K mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, two from Kulgam, one each from Budgam, Anantnag and Bandipora districts of Kashmir valley.

So far 678 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 621 in Kashmir, and 57 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 215 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (99), Budgam (58), Pulwama (48), Anantnag (49), Kupwara (45), Kulgam (35), Shopian (28), Bandipora (25), and the lowest in Ganderbal (19).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 38 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri five, three each from Poonch and Kathua, two each from Doda, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, one from Ramban district of Jammu division.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 696 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 106 travellers, taking the overall tally to 35, 831.

Among them, 494 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 202 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 194, followed by Budgam 59, Pulwama 57, Baramulla 40, Ganderbal 38, Anantnag 31, Bandipora 30, Kupwara 25, Kulgam 11, and Shopian 9.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 109, followed by Kathua 27, Udhampur 23, Samba 9, Rajouri and Poonch 8 each, 6 each in Doda and Kishtwar, Reasi 5, and Ramban 1.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 8924 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2766, Pulwama 2543, Budgam 2390, Anantnag 2254, Bandipora 2056, Kupwara 2014, Kulgam 1895, Shopian 1678, and Ganderbal 1343.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 2769, followed by Rajouri 880, Kathua 822, Udhampur 778, Samba 706, Ramban 635, Doda 400, Poonch 398, Reasi 364, and Kishtwar 216.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 35831, which include 27863 in Kashmir and 7968 in Jammu.

The officials said that 651 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during past 24 hours, including 456 from Kashmir and 195 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 27372, which include 21186 from Kashmir, and 6186 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 9,29,733 tests results available, only 35, 831 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7781 active positive- cases, in which 6056 are from Kashmir, and 1725 from Jammu.

