Pvt Clinics told to report positive cases to health department

SRINAGAR: In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897), the J&K Lieutenant Governor on Thursday directed Private Clinics/Nursing Homes to report all cases found positive of COVID-19 and also cases suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or having radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 infection, forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or Chief Medical Officers concerned.
Non-Compliance of aforementioned direction by the said institutions shall attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal code (45 of 1860), the order warned.

 

