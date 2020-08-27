Retired Army Captain shoots wife wounding her critically in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora: A 50-year-old woman was critically injured on Thursday after allegedly being shot at by her husband in a fit of rage over some issue in Shokbaba village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that a retired army captain, Gulam Rasool Khan shot his wife identified as Fatima Begum (50) with a 12 bore gun in Shokbaba village at around 03: 45 am in the morning.

Following the incident Fatima suffered critical head injuries and was shifted to the district hospital Bandipora, he said.

After initial treatment, she was referred to the SMHS Hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment and her condition was stated to be critical, the official said.

He further said that a case under relevant sections of laws has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

