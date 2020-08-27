BGSBU extends online application last date for various programmes till Sept 15

Srinagar: Administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) has extended the last date for the online form submission for various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses till September 15 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
An official notification issued in this regard asked the aspirants for various Postgraduate / Undergraduate / B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes to visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available at University website: www.bgsbu.ac.in for the online form submission.
Students can also contact the University on following phone numbers: 8803600838 , 7006321557, 9086727212
