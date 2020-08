Kulgam: A nine-year-old boy drowned in Bushi Nallah at DK Marg area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

Police sources identified the minor as Nisar Ahmad Dar, son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar of DK Marg saying Dar slipped from an embankment of the Nallah and drowned.

Police and locals have started a rescue operation to save the boy.

A Police officer also confirmed the incident and said a rescue team has been sent to the spot. (KNO)

