24-year-old stabbed to death by cousin in Pulwama village

PAMPORE: A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his cousin with a knife in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Adil Ahmad Dar ,24, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar, resident of Chandhara village of Pampore.

SHO Pampore Manzoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that Dar was attacked by his paternal cousin, Ajaz Dar son of Abdul Rashid, of Chandhara with knife in a family dispute on late Wednesday evening at his residence and seriously injured him.

Dar was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore where he succumbed to his injuries.

