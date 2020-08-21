Man held with grenade in Ganderbal

Srinagar: An “overground worker” of an undisclosed militant organisationwas arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said.

The man tried to evade a checkpoint set up by forces near the Baderkund Nursery area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, a police official said.

He said due to timely action by the security personnel at the checkpoint, the man was apprehended and a grenade was seized from his possession.

The police official said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Urpash area in the district.

The police were trying to ascertain which militant organisation Bhat was affiliated to, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding that further arrests were expected in the case.

