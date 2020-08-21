In 2 months 10,000 patients benefited from Tele-radiology

JAMMU: More than ten thousand patients have availed the services of tele-radiology in Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on 24th June 2020 in the Union Territory.

The patients who visited the identified centres in remote and far-flung areas of Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kupwara and Bandipora got their X-Ray and CT Scan reports in a time bound manner under this initiative and as on date more than 10,000 X-Ray reports stand issued.

Pertinently, the services for tele-radiology are being provided under National Free Diagnostics Initiative of National Health Mission at identified Healthcare Facilities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir focusing on rural and far-flung areas in the initial phase.

The initiative has brought lot of respite to the people living in these areas by providing them with accurate diagnosis without compromising quality with use of high-end Technology & Equipment; improved Consultation and better management of patient care in Rural/Remote areas. “Tele-radiology services are seen as a major initiative to overcome the shortage of Radiologists without Compromising on the equality of consultations”.

In the first phase, 53 healthcare institutions including 6 district hospitals have been identified to be covered under this initiative like extension of free X-ray services. These free tele-radiology services at the identified facilities have been made available 24×7 basis.

