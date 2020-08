Sopore: A second militant was killed in a gunfight that broke out between forces and militants in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

The gunfight broke out hours after the forces party was attacked in which two CRPF men and a cop were killed after which the forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation in outskirts of Baramulla.

A police said that two militants have been killed in the gunfight while the operation is going on. (KNO)

