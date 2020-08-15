LG asks VCs to adopt J&K centric changes as per the New Education Policy

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today asked the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the Universities and adopt J&K centric changes as per the New Education Policy, besides imparting training to the teachers within the Universities and outside the UT for the transformation of learning system.

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Universities here at the Raj Bhavan.

Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar; Prof. Talat Ahmad; Dr. Nazeer Ahmed; Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha; Prof. Javed Musarrat and Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi – Vice-Chancellors of University of Jammu; University of Kashmir; Cluster University, Srinagar; Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), respectively, besides Sh. Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor sought suggestions and recommendations from the VCs on how J&K could benefit from New Education Policy and what are the challenges in its implementation.

He stressed on the high importance of preparing an effective strategy for implementation of grants under RUSA and asked the VCs to submit a detailed report on five unique initiatives taken by the Universities in last One, Two and Three years and the impact of these initiatives on teaching-learning programmes.

He directed the VCs to submit a report on faculty recruitment and promotion against sanctioned strength, number of admissions against approved seats, the status of statutory body meetings, besides any issues pending with Chancellor’s office like nominations, approval etc.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K has a rich Culture and ancient history and sought suggestions for its promotion.

He called for enhancing the quality of education while ensuring Gender equality and educational welfare of downtrodden and underprivileged sections of the society. He enquired about the extension of benefits of the Universities to locals and the UT.

He asked the VCs to maintain transparency in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the Reservation and Recruitment Rules.

On technology-based learning, the Lt Governor stressed on optimum utilization of all available technology-based learning platforms, besides updation of e-learning tools and other ICT technology-based teaching programmes to connect the students and Faculty with the enhanced educational resource platforms. He sought the feedback on how effective and pragmatic these plans are.

He further called for laying special focus on linkage with local and outside industry, capacity building, job-oriented courses for the students to meet the modern-day requirements, besides focusing on new and traditional skill development simultaneously.

Emphasizing on effective student feedback system, the Lt Governor enquired about the improvements being made through the established feedback system. Student Feedback on Teaching is a global practice and it helps lend perspective to the teaching and pedagogical standards and practices of a University, he added.

He enquired about the implementation of Student centric schemes like ‘earn while you learn’ and mechanism laid down for placement of students, Alumni cells, campus placement, outreach programmes, anything similar to Atal tinkering labs etc.

The Lt Governor sought a status report on Research grant and difficulties in obtaining the grants from agencies such as ICSSR, ICAR, ICHR, CSIR, DST and DBT; student interactive programmes in and outside J&K, funding for incubation & innovative ideas, available intellectual infrastructure like libraries and laboratories; administrative, academic, financial and examination related reforms and research breakthroughs made by the Universities.

He also enquired about the research and activities undertaken by the Universities that incorporate within the curriculum and the syllabi any project based learning that has strong connections with the real world such as environment, water, local fruit growing and marketing, transportation, improvement of tourism etc through various marketing and hospitality based learning and teaching programmes.

While taking a detailed assessment of the functioning of the Universities and several related aspects, the Lt Governor directed the VCs for submission of reports on the future course of action of the Universities, preparation of new academic session, online examination, last curriculum revision with a learning outcome, Academic, curricular and Administrative activities and milestones achieved, budgetary allocations, research activities, Convocation status, admissions and enrolments of students under various programmes and courses offered by the Universities etc. He urged them to take comprehensive measures for strengthening the academic and research environment in the Universities, besides upgrading infrastructural facilities and various academic & research programmes on varied subjects with special focus on most recent advancements.

On being informed about the NAAC status and NIRF rankings of the Universities, the Lt Governor called for making sustained efforts to improve the quality of University education ecosystem so as to improve the current rankings, besides promoting excellence in teaching, research and extension activities, strengthening technical education and optimum utilization of resources.

He further advised them to evolve best practices for maintaining transparency in the working of the Universities.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellors gave a detailed briefing about the functioning of the Universities and various innovative and reformative measures taken to develop the Universities as centres of quality teaching and research activities. Various confronting issues of the Universities were also projected during the meeting.

