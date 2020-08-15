DC B’pora reviews Muharram arrangements

BANDIPORA: In connection with the upcoming Muharram ul Haraam, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad today chaired a meeting of officers at Sumbal to review the arrangements put in place for its smooth celebration.

On the occasion, threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the religious activities amid corona virus pandemic.

It was given that special arrangements shall be made in view of the present circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed upon the concerned officers to make adequate arrangements with regard to uninterrupted power and water supply in the Shia dominated areas.

He also directed them to work in coordination and make a viable mechanism so that the devotees may not face any inconvenience.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Municipal authorities to fumigate all the vital locations viz Imam Baras, shrines and masjids. He also directed the health authorities to make adequate arrangements and organize special camps for distributing face masks, sanitizers and immunity boosting medicines.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the religious leaders and appealed them to inform people about the precautions to be taken amid covid-19 pandemic and appealed them to raise awareness among people to follow all the related SOPs and guidelines so that the risk of COVID-19 infection is mitigated.

Later the Deputy Commissioner inspected the Sonabaren Water Supply Scheme and directed the concerned officers to make it functional as soon as possible so that people are benefitted by this scheme.

He also inspected the Gund-Iqbal Nowgam road and asked the officers of R&B to develop the inner link of the road for the convenience of the locals.

The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sumbal Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Divisional Nodal Officer COVID 19 (ISM) Dr Iftikar Gazi and other senior officers of the district.

