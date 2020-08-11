J&K students’ body urges Karnataka CM to drop sedition charge against 3 Kashmiri students

Bengaluru: A students body in Jammu and Kashmir

on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to

take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering

college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro-

Pakistan slogans and posting a video on a messaging platform.

The J&K Students Association also requested that the

suspension of the students be revoked.

The three, studying at a private engineering college in

Huballi district, were arrested on February 15.

The Association, in their letter to the Chief Minister,

said the students were initially questioned by police and

later released.

However after ‘unprecedented protests’ by right wing

activists, the students were booked and and an unreasonable

case was framed against them, the association alleged.

“The three students were suspended by the college

authorities on some baseless and concocted allegations leveled

against them after a doctored video was uploaded on social

media,” the association said.

It requested the Chief Minnis to take steps to drop the

sedition charges against them, revoke their suspension and

transfer them from Hubballi to Bengaluru to ensure a safe

environment “to heal their psychological trauma and to

continue their education without any further hindrance.”

Police had said on February 15 that action had been

taken against the students, hailing from Shopian in Kashmir,

on a complaint from the college management.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print