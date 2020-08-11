J&K students’ body urges Karnataka CM to drop sedition charge against 3 Kashmiri students

Bengaluru: A students body in Jammu and Kashmir
on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to
take steps to drop sedition charges against three engineering
college students from Kashmir for allegedly raising pro-
Pakistan slogans and posting a video on a messaging platform.
The J&K Students Association also requested that the
suspension of the students be revoked.
The three, studying at a private engineering college in
Huballi district, were arrested on February 15.
The Association, in their letter to the Chief Minister,
said the students were initially questioned by police and
later released.
However after ‘unprecedented protests’ by right wing
activists, the students were booked and and an unreasonable
case was framed against them, the association alleged.
“The three students were suspended by the college
authorities on some baseless and concocted allegations leveled
against them after a doctored video was uploaded on social
media,” the association said.
It requested the Chief Minnis to take steps to drop the
sedition charges against them, revoke their suspension and
transfer them from Hubballi to Bengaluru to ensure a safe
environment “to heal their psychological trauma and to
continue their education without any further hindrance.”
Police had said on February 15 that action had been
taken against the students, hailing from Shopian in Kashmir,
on a complaint from the college management.
Bengaluru: A students body in Jammu and Kashmir