Srinagar: Former Indian President and veteran Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee has contracted COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, ” Mukherjee wrote.

He request the people who came in contact with him in the last week, to self isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

