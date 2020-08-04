COVID-19: 396 new cases reported in J&K; death toll rises to 417

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 396 new COVID-19 infections taking the total infections in the region to 22396.
Death toll related to the disease rose to 417, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
While 342 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 48 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region.
As per government data, there are 7123 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 14856 patients have recovered from the disease.
