3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir valley on Monday reported three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Among the fresh victims, include a 62-year-old woman from Nawa Bazar area of Srinagar’s Old City died at SKIMS on Monday, sources said.

They said a 65-year-old from SK colony Anantnag and a patient from Rawalpora Srinagar also died after contracting the disease.

Regarding the sexagenarian from SK Colony, they said, she was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia. She passed away at SMHS hospital here, sources added.

Earlier three persons, two from the valley and one from Jammu died after testing COVID-19 positive.

One among the victims was a 65-year-old from New Colony Sopore who died at Sub District hospital Sopore in the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The elderly man had tested positive after his rapid antigen test was done at Bandipora on July 31, officials said.

The deceased man was shifted to SDH Sopore with breathing problems officials said adding, he was also suffering from co-morbidities including Hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura while a 60-year-old man from Simbal Morh in Miran Sahib area of Jammu tested positive last evening, nearly 24 hours after his death in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, the sources added. (GNS)

