Pakistan hands over Kupwara youth to Indian authorities

Kupwara: Pakistan authorities on Thursday handed over to Indian authorities a resident of Kupwara district who had crossed over to Pakistan-administered Kashmir a few days ago.
Official sources said that a flag meeting was held between the armies of India and Pakistan in which a Kashmiri youth, Rayees Ahmad, son of Mohammad Yaqoob, resident of Sudpora Kupwara, was handed over to Indian authorities at the Line of Control at Teetwal crossing point in Kupwara district.
Officers from both armies took part in the flag meeting after which the Pakistani army handed over the Kupwara youth to Indian authorities. It is still not confirmed how he had crossed the LoC, but his family claims that he crossed the line by mistake, and then he was arrested by the Pakistani army.
SSP Kupwara AS Dinkar confirmed to Kashmir Reader that a Kupwara youth was handed over by Pakistan authorities on Thursday. He further said, “It is still unknown how he crossed the LoC. Was it unintentional crossing or deliberate, police will investigate it.”
Kupwara: Pakistan authorities on Thursday handed over to Indian authorities a resident of Kupwara district who had crossed over to Pakistan-administered Kashmir a few days ago.