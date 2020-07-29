6 more deaths in J&K take COVID-19 toll to 341

Srinagar: The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 341 in Jammu and Kashmir after six fresh fatalities related to the disease were reported since last night, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that two deaths were reported at SMHS hospital here this morning and include a 52-year-old woman from Budgam and a 75-year-old man from Wazirbagh Srinagar. Both had comorbidities including Community Acquired Pneumonia, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The quinquagenarian was admitted on July 23 and the septuagenarian on July 27 respectively, the doctor said.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Mattan Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura this morning. As per a senior doctor at the hospital, she was suffering from pneumonia and hypertension among other ailments.

The sexagenarian’s death was the second fatality in less than twelve hours in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as a 50-year-old man from Katsoo Pahalgam died at SMHS Hospital here.

The quinquagenarian too was admitted with underlying ailment of Bilateral Pneumonia on July 27 and died on the same day.

His test returned positive later, officials said.

Also, a 62-year-old man from Zainakadal Srinagar with bilateral pneumonia died, two days after admission.

In Jammu division, a 79-year-old man from Talab Tillo who was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital on July 27 after testing COVID-19 positive, and referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu other day, passed away. “He was put on ventilator and died last night,” a senior doctor said.

So far 316 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 25 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 101 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (65), Kulgam (27), Budgam (25), Anantnag (23), Shopian (20), Kupwara (20), Pulwama (19), Jammu(16), Bandipora (10), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban , Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

