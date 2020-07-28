With one more death, toll 9 in Pampore

PAMPORE: A ninth Covid-19 patient from Pampore died on Monday at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. The 85-year-old resident of Samboora passed away in the morning.

The deceased was admitted to SMHS Hospital a few days ago. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard after a funeral held according to guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore said.

The BMO told Kashmir Reader that nine persons have now died from Pampore medical block. One was a resident of Namblabal, one fof Qazigund Nehama, one of Bathen Khrew, one of Patalbagh, one of Parigam, one of Marvel Kakapora, one of Nehama, one of Drangbal, and the latest victim was resident of Samboora.

It is pertinent to mention that two deaths of Covid-19 patients from Pampore have occurred in the past 3 days. On Saturday, a 55-year-old man from Drangbal died at CD Hospital in Srinagar.

While taking to Kashmir Reader, Block Medical Officer Pampore Dr Gulzar Ahmad said that at present there are total 261 postive cases so far, of which 126 have recovered. The 117 active cases are in different isolation centres in Pampore, Samboora, and Pulwama.

The BMO added that the number of cases is rising rapidly. He requested people to follow health advisories in letter and sprit.

