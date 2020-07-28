4 more COVID-19 patients die in Kashmir

4 more COVID-19 patients die in Kashmi

Srinagar: Four more patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

The fresh victims comprise a 60-year-old woman from Nowhatta Srinagar, a 62-year-old man from Batamallo Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from DH pora Kulgam and a 75-year-old man from Noorbagh Srinagar.

An official from SKIMS said that the woman from Nowhatta was admitted on July 27 while as patient from Batamallo was admitted on July 17.

Both were suffering from multiple ailments and died on Tuesday, he said.

He further added that patient from Yarikah DH Pora Kulgam was admitted on July 11 while a patient from Noorbagh Sopore was admitted on July 25 with Pneumonia and other ailments and both died on Tuesday. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print