Covid-19 claims 9 more lives, toll 305

4 Srinagar residents among the dead; 523 new cases in 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths in the region to 305.

According to health officials, the nine patients who died include a 76-year-old woman from Peerbagh Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Dub Ganderbal, a 70-year-old woman from Safa Kadal Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Peerbagh Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar, a 48-year-old woman from Kantbagh Baramulla, an 82-year-old man from Nowgam Bandipora, a 60-year-old man from Beerwah Budgam, and an elderly from Jammu district.

Seven of the latest deaths happened on Saturday while two patients died late Friday night.

The Peerbagh woman who was admitted to SKIMS Bemina on July 15 died due to respiratory complication late Friday evening. The elderly woman from Ganderbal also died on Friday at SKIMS Soura.

The Safa Kadal woman who was admitted to SMHS Hospital on July 20 with bilateral pneumonia died on Saturday.

An official from SKIMS said that a 60-year-old man from Peerbagh who was admitted on 18 July died on Saturday.

He added that a 75-year-old man from Hakeembagh Rawalpora who was admitted on 18 July after testing positive for Covid-19 died on Saturday. He said that the patient was suffering from ARDS, pneumonia and other ailments.

A 48-year-old woman from Kantbagh Baramulla who was admitted on 22 July with ADRS, thyroid and other ailments after testing positive for Covid-19 died on Saturday, he said.

He added that a man from Bandipora who was admitted on July 21 with multiple ailments died at District Hospital Bandipora on Saturday.

The elderly man from Beerwah Budgam who was admitted on July 17 died at SMHS Hospital. He was suffering from COPD.

With nine more deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached 305 in J&K including 283 from Kashmir division and 22 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 523 new coronavirus cases were reported in J&K which has raised the total cases in the region to 17,305 including 9,517 recoveries.

On Saturday, Kashmir division reported 367 new cases while Jammu division recorded 157 new cases. Moreover, the region recorded 300 recoveries (259 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu).

The new cases include 13 security/defence personnel and four healthcare workers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print