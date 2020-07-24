SKIMS Director urges recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

Srinagar: With the installation of new sophisticated machinery for plasmapheresis for Covid-19 patients, Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Dr AG Ahangar on Thursday made an appeal to recovered Covid-19 patients to come forward to donate their plasma.

“Together we can defeat this virus,” Dr Ahangar said in his appeal.

“This virus is novel and it has been behaving in a novel way. We have to remain ready and well equipped,” he said.

Dr Ahangar said that the recovered Covid-19 patients can help the health administration in fighting and defeating the novel virus.

“All the Covid-19 positive patients can be the saviours of humanity,” Dr Ahangar said.

“My message to the people is to stick to the WHO guidelines, health advisories, and work together to fight the pandemic. People should know that Covid-19 is real. Stay home and stay safe,” he said.

Plasma Therapy was started for Covid patients about a month back at SKIMS. The Director said that the use of the new machine installed at SKIMS is ideal for the extraction of plasma in donors who have recovered from this disease. He said that plasmapheresis helps to extract more plasma per operation and returns the blood cells of the donor to him.

“This way more plasma can be extracted and a one-time donor can donate for 2 patients. Since only plasma is used, a donor can donate plasma more frequently,” Dr Ahangar said.

Officials at SKIMS said that the donors and recipients would be screened based on the quantum of antibodies detected in them.

The Helpline Numbers in this regard and the Coordinator for this activity will be as follows:

Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, 9419415196

Dr GH Yattoo, Nodal Officer, COVID-19, SKIMS, 9419415342

Dr Romana Makhdoomi, Head, Blood Transfusion & Immuno-Hematology Department, 9419081223

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print