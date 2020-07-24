Rs 5 cr each for SKIMS, GMC Srinagar for Covid equipment

SRINAGAR: The State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam met here on Thursday and sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 crore under SDRF to major health institutions for procuring essential labs and equipments for handling Covid pandemic. SKIMS Srinagar, GMC Jammu, and GMC Srinagar have each been sanctioned Rs 5 Crore. The funds shall be placed with Divisional Commissioners of Jammu as well as Kashmir for this purpose.
As per MHA guidelines, SDRF funds for Covid containment efforts in government hospitals can be utilised for setting up additional testing laboratories, procurement of personal protection equipment and other related consumables. It is pertinent to mention that this funding under SDRF is over and above the funding that is being provided to Health Department during the course of the year.
