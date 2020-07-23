Former Ikhwani who became cop shot dead in Kulgam village

Anantnag: A former government-backed Ikhwani (member of Ikhwan militia) was shot at and killed by unidentified assailants near his home here in Furreh village of Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The slain has been identified as 58-year-old Abdul Rashid Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, of Furreh village. “He was a former Ikhwani,” a police source told Kashmir Reader.

Police said Dar was working as policeman.

A senior police official from the area confirmed the incident while talking to Kashmir Reader and said that Dar was shot at multiple times by the unknown gunmen.

“He was shot at multiple times near his home at about 9:00 PM today,” the police official said, adding that he was immediately referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag.

Dar succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. A doctor at the hospital told Kashmir Reader that he was brought dead to the hospital.

“He had bullet wounds in the chest and in the abdomen. The body has been handed over to the family following medico-legal formalities,” the doctor said.

Following the shootout, government forces cordoned off the area and searches were started to try nab the assailants.

“A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” the police official said.

