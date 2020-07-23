Expecting mothers kept in isolation centres while Covid reports get delayed

Shopian: Delay in Covid-19 test reports is putting expecting mothers to great discomfort in Shopian district. Many expecting mothers have been put under isolation despite their samples for Covid-19 tests having been taken many days ago.

Family members of Saleema Bano (name changed) said that she was reported Covid-19 positive on 6 July and was isolated by authorities soon after in a government facility in the district. Her retest report has not arrived despite 7 days having passed since her samples were taken for it.

“My mother is battling with cancer for the past one year. The delay in her Covid test report has worsened her condition in the isolation centre because the centre lacks the facilities needed by cancer patients,” her son told Kashmir Reader.

Arshid Ahmad Rather, husband of Ulfat Jan, a pregnant lady, told Kashmir Reader that his wife was reported positive on 6 July, the report arriving one week after the samples were taken. “The sample for retesting was taken on 16 July but till date no report has arrived. My wife is expected to give birth within two days,” he said.

He added that there are several other pregnant woman in the same isolation centre who are also expected to give birth within a week or less.

“We don’t understand why reports of pregnant ladies and chronic patients are being delayed despite authorities knowing that it is affecting their care,” said Riyaz Ahmad, the relative of a patient.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh Bhat, told Kashmir Reader that reports are being delayed as samples are sent outside the district for tests.

“The government has assigned different testing centres for different districts and we have no say in the delivery of the reports,” Bhat said, adding that the arrival of many non-locals in Kashmir has overburdened the labs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print