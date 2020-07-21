Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks, spitting at public places

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has authorised the deputy commissioners of respective districts to fine people not taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 including those spitting at public places.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K has authorised the DCs to impose Rs 500 fine on people spitting at public places, those not wearing face masks and owners of auto rickshaws and two-wheelers violating social distancing.
The owners of cars and shops and commercial places found violating the social distance norm and those found not to be folowing the home quarantine instructions will be fined an amount of Rs 2000, as per the order issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.
As per the order, bus owners violating social distancing norms will be fined Rs 3000.
It added that non-payment of fine will attract proceedings under the Indian Penal Code.
