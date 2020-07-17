CRPF man critically injured after accidentally shooting self

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man posted in Dalgate area of Srinagar was critically injured on Friday morning when his service rifle went off accidentally. He was shifted to army hospital where his condition is stated as critical.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh said that the CRPF man identified as Pradeer Munda, 28, from Jharkand and posted with the 61 battalion CRPF, was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally.

“He was shifted to army hospital where his condition is stated as critical,” Singh said. He said an inquiry has been ordered to find out how the incident actually happened.

Sources in the CRPF said many colleagues of the injured CRPF man have been questioned about the incident as part of the in-house proceedings procedure. (KNO)

