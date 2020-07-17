AG Mir appointed ADGP law and order

Srinagar: Top police officer Abdul Ghani Mir was appointed as Additional director general of police (ADGP) Law and Order in Jammu and Kashmir.
An order issued by the home department said that the 1994 IPS officer Abdul Ghani Mir is posted as ADGP Law and Order.
A post in the rank of ADGP vice ADGP Law and Order has been temporarily added to the IPS Cadre of J&K, in terms of proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954, it added.
