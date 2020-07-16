Covid spreads: 12 deaths, 493 new cases

Srinagar: Kashmir reported 12 deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 207 in J&K.

According to officials, nine of the deceased persons died at SKIMS Soura while one each died at GMC Anantnag and SMHS Hospital.

A twelfth death was reported late in the evening, of a 60-year-old man from Sopore in a Srinagar hospital.

The patients who died at SKIMS were a 79-year-old man from Illahibagh Srinagar, an 85-year-old man from Ladoora Baramulla, a 60-year-old man from Ratsun Beerwah, a 65-year-old man from Rangwar Baramulla, a 60-year-old woman from Saida Kadal Srinagar, a 77-year-old man from New Colony Pulwama, a 52-year-old man from Lal Bazar Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Sopore, and a 60-year-old man from Hathlango Sopore.

A 60-year-old man from Khrewan Kulgam died at GMC Anantnag and a 62-year-old man from Baramulla, who was admitted on 9 July, died at SMHS on Wednesday.

A senior health official told Kashmir Reader that most of the deceased had underlying ailments while a resident of Rangwar Baramulla died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

He said the man from Saida Kadal, Srinagar, who was admitted on July 14 died at SKIMS at 8:30 am.

The patient was tested positive after his death and was suffering from multiple ailments.

Another person from Srinagar died in the infectious disease block at midnight after remaining admitted at the hospital for ten days.

“Patient was suffering from hypertension, bilateral pneumonia, shock and MODS,” the official said.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Dr Farooq A Jan said the male patient from New Colony, Pulwama, who was admitted on 11 July died at 12:30 am. He said the patient was suffering from Community-Acquired Pneumonia.

Dr Jan added that a 52-year-old man from Lal Bazar Srinagar who was admitted on 13 July died at 2:00 am. “Patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia with ADRS,” he said.

A 60-year-old woman from Sopore who was admitted on July 13 as a case of Subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH) died at 4 am, he said.

An 85-year-old male from Ladoora, Baramulla, who was shifted from GMC Baramulla to SKIMS for ventilator support died at SKIMS at 6:30 am, he said.

“Patient was suffering from cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

He further added that a 60-year-old man from Hathlango, Sopore, who was admitted on July 5 died at 7 am.

“Patient was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroid, bilateral pneumonia and other ailments,” he said.

A senior official at the health department told Kashmir Reader that a 65-year-old man from Khrewan village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district who was admitted on July 4 died last night.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS, said that a 62-year-old male from Baramulla who was admitted on July 9 died at SMHS on Wednesday.

“He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and other ailments,” he said.

With eleven more deaths, the toll in J&K has reached to 207 including 189 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of Covid-19 patients to 11,617.

Most of the test reports came positive from private laboratories, said an official.

