COVID-19: Lockdown restrictions re-imposed in Baramulla till Sunday

Baramulla: In view of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, authorities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have re-imposed three-day lockdown restrictions in the district from Friday.
An order in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo saying restrictions in terms of Section 144 Cr PC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 have been imposed in the whole district wherein all shops and business establishments shall remain closed.
As per the order, there will also be complete restriction on the movement of public traffic and only private vehicles with valid movement passes shall be allowed to move.
The order also mandates SSPs of Baramulla/Sopore, SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib-Tehsildars, SDPOs, SHOs and other duty magistrates to ensure strict implementation of restrictions.
