BJP’s Kashmir workers fear for their lives, Ram Madhav told

Srinagar: The killing of BJP’s Bandipora leader along with his father and brother, who also worked for the BJP, right outside their home and despite 10 personal security officers given to them by the government, has led to a sense of dread among BJP functionaries and party workers across Kashmir.

Immediately after the killings, Maroof Bhat, president of the BJP’s youth wing in Baramulla, a neighbouring district of Bandipora, announced his resignation on Facebook.

“I hereby resign from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as a member and from any post I held in BJYM. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for the party,” Bhat posted on his Facebook account. BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, who held a meeting with party members on his visit to Kashmir this week, was told bluntly about the lack of security to party workers who have been working under hostile conditions in the Valley.

“The meeting was held over the issue of lack of security provided to BJP workers. A number of leaders are without security cover despite being vulnerable. Madhav ji was even told that terrorists have targeted them despite having tight security. He listened keenly. We hope for some outcome that will allay our fears for our lives,” one of the BJP members who attended the meeting told Kashmir Reader.

BJP’s Bandipora leader Wasim Bari, his brother and father, were killed despite having 10 escorts and living nearby a police station.

“We too have families and small children. If we are dead, who will take care of them? If that happens, the reason will be lack of security, despite knowing how important it is,” another BJP leader told Kashmir Reader, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, too, had raised the issue of security after the killings. The flamboyant saffron leader had said that it was very important to provide security to all the active political workers of all the political parties – be it the NC, the PDP, the Congress or the BJP – who have a “threat perception”.

Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was also killed by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district on June 8.

The fear among the political workers is not new. Since they contested the local body elections in 2018, they have been on the hitl ist of militants who expressly warned them against contesting the elections.

