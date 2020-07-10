Woman, army soldier injured in militant attack in Lethpora

Anantnag: A woman and an army soldier were injured after militants opened fire at a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the army, moving in an ambulance, from a mosque here in Lethpora area of Pampore in Pulwama district, the army said.

While the identity of the injured army soldier is not known yet, the injured lady was identified as 37-year-old Rafeeqa Bano. She has injury in her head but was evacuated to the hospital immediately where her condition is stated to be stable.

“She was injured in cross firing,” Defense spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia, told Kashmir Reader, adding that the injured army man was shifted to army’s base hospital in Srinagar.

“He is stable as well,” Kalia said.

The incident took place at about 6pm on Ladhoo Morh in Lethpora area, on the outskirts of Pampore.

“The ambulance, carrying the QRT was travelling from Khrew when militants hiding in a mosque targeted it at Ladhoo Morh in Lethpora at about 6:00 PM,” Kalia said.

He added that the area was being searched for the attackers.

A senior police official from the area also confirmed that the attack took place near Ladhoo Morh and said that reinforcement has been rushed to the area and searches were being carried out.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print