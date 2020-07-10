Bridegroom goes missing day before marriage in Anantnag

Anantnag: A bridegroom from Oie Bamdora village of Kokarnag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district went missing, day before his marriage.

Sources said that a bridegroom identified as Bilal Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mustafa Wani, 30, resident of Oie Bamdora village of Kokarnag went missing from his home on Thursday afternoon.

The marriage ceremony of Bilal was fixed with a Qazigund based bride today, said Suhail Nazir, a family member, adding that the family has also registered a missing report at Kokarnag Police Station in this regard.

Meanwhile, the worried family demanded police intervention in bringing their beloved back.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print