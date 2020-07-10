4 more Covid patients die, 35-yr-old Srinagar woman one of them

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported four more Covid-19 related deaths on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities of patients infected with the novel coronavirus to 159 in the region.

According to officials, the latest victims of novel coronavirus include a 75-year-old man from Dadsun Kupwara, who died at SKIMS Bemina this afternoon after testing positive for the new virus, and a 35-year-old woman from Srinagar with underlying ailments who succumbed at CD Hospital Srinagar.

Earlier, two deaths of Covid-19 positive elderly men — one from Srinagar and the other from Anantnag district — were reported on Friday.

As per officials, the 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of Anantnag district died last night while the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, breathed his last on Friday.

Both the deaths were reported from CD hospital, which has been designated as one of the two hospitals in Srinagar for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Saleem Tak, said that the deceased from Kupwara was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia.

“The other patient was admitted to the hospital on July 7 and died on Friday morning,” he said.

The MS said that the Srinagar patient had diabetes, hypertension and Community-Acquired Pneumonia.

Principal of SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo, told Kashmir Reader that the elderly patient from Kokernag died in the hospital ICU after his condition deteriorated due to multiple ailments.

“He was admitted to the hospital on July 4 with underlying ailments including Pneumonia and Diabetes and tested positive for the disease today only,” he said.

Meanwhile, 387 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir. They include 66 travellers and 321 others.

The majority (194) of the new Covid-19 cases in J&K were detected at the virology labs of two hospitals of Kashmir—SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina.

The new patients include 37 security force personnel from the Army, CRPF and SSB Battalions. Srinagar recorded highest cases (94) followed by Rajouri 51, Pulwama 47, Baramulla 36, Kupwara 34, Kulgam 33, Jammu 23, Shopian 14, Anantnag and Ramban 11 each.

