Soldier, woman injured as militants open fire on forces’ ambulance in Pulwama’s Lethpora

Srinagar: An army soldier and a woman were injured after militants opened fire on a forces’ ambulance on Thursday evening in Ladoo Mor area of Pulwama district, army said.
As per an army statement, the militants opened fire on a QRT ambulance which was moving from Khrew near a mosque in the said spot at 6 pm this evening injuring a soldier, who was later shifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar where he is said to be stable.
It also said that one civil lady also sustained injuries in the crossfire, but is stable adding that the area is being searched.
