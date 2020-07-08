KU extends suspension of class work till July 31

Srinagar : Administration at the University of Kashmir Tuesday extended the suspension of class work at the institution till July 31 even as officials pointed out an “inconsistency” in the particular order issued in this regard with government directives.

The order issued by Registrar KU that ordered suspension of class work till end of July, said that faculty members shall work from home and utilise the time online educational activities as per the approved academic calendar by the administration.

The order however asked all the Deans, Heads, Coordinators, Directors and other in-charge officers of campuses and other offices to attend duties at the respective administrative units, which officials at the KU termed to be “inconsistent” with the directions passed recently by the Higher Education Department.

The HED’s order issued Friday-in complaince of which the KU’s Tuesday’s order was issued-directed suspension of class work at universities and colleges in J&K till July 31 adding that the teaching as well as non-teaching staff shall work from home.

An official at KU questioned how the KU administration could override the HED’s directions by calling the non-teaching staff to the campus, which he said, could increase chances of COVID-19 contraction thus defeating the very purpose of working from home.

“The government order clearly says that non-teaching staff too shall work from home, but the KU administration’s order asks them to come. How can the two be inconsistent?” questioned an official.

But Registrar Kashmir University, Prof Farooq A Mir told Kashmir Reader that although the HED had allowed the non-teaching staffers too to work from home, but the Chief Secretary had later passed directions that the administrative units at the varsity should remain operational.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print