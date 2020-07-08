Deceased Shopian elderly woman tests COVID-19 positive, J&K tally soars to 145

Srinagar: The swab sample of a 70-year-old woman from south Kashmir’s Shopian district who died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar last evening, has tested COVID-19 positive taking the overall J&K tally to 145.

The septuagenarian, who had an underlying ailment of Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) died Tuesday evening even as she was sampled for COVID-19, Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Choudhary said that the patient’s swab sample later turned positive for the disease.

The elderly’s is the second COVID-19 death reported this morning.

Earlier, a 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park area of Srinagar with underlying ailments died at SKIMS Soura in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The fresh deaths have taken the disease toll to 131 in Kashmir while 14 people have died of the virus-related complications in Jammu division so far.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (28), Kulgam (17), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. ( With GNS inputs)

