Militants killed in Kulgam gunfight test positive: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed that the swab samples of two militants killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kulgam a day ago tested COVID-19 positive.

A police statement issued in this regard said the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for COVID-19 testing to Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar. The results confirmed that the duo was positive.

The two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces in Arreh area of Kulgam even as three forces personnel were also injured in the encounter. Police identified the duo as Hizbul Mujahideen militants and confirmed the identity of only one militant.

Since April, the Covid-19 pandemic is being cited as a reason by government authorities for not handing over bodies of slain militants to their families. Their bodies are being buried in distant areas in north Kashmir’s Baramulla or in Sonamarg. This is also helping the government to prevent funeral gatherings for militants which would draw huge crowds as people wanted to have a last glimpse of the killed militants and participate in their funeral prayers. Now only family members of the slain militants are allowed to participate in a quiet, official burial.

According to police, the bodies of slain militants killed in Kulgam will be carried in protective care ambulance and strict Covid protocol would be followed in Baramulla. “Medico legal formalities are strictly followed in respect of such killed militants. This includes post-mortem, DNA and Covid tests,” police added.

