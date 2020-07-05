With 8 more deaths, Covid toll rises to 127

Srinagar: Kashmir reported eight more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total number of casualties caused by the virus to 127 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the latest Covid-19 victims include a 75-year-old man from Dialgam area of Anantnag. He was a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia and died at SKIMS Srinagar on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said the deceased, a positive case of coronavirus, was admitted on June 1 and was shifted to infectious diseases block.

“He was also suffering from Type 2 respiratory failure and died today at 7 am,” he said.

Dr Jan said a 65-year-old man from Alastang Ganderbal admitted on June 29 and was tested positive for Covid-19 was also shifted to infectious block.

He had underlying dementia coupled with type 2 respiratory failure with encephalopathy and urosepsis and died on Saturday morning around 9 am.

According to health officials, the deceased is the first causality caused by the Covid-19 in Ganderbal.

On Saturday, a swab sample of an 80-year-old man from Baramulla returned positive for the novel coronavirus a day after he died at SKIMS.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina, Dr Shifa Deva said a 65-year-old man from Handwara who was shifted from SKIMS Soura last night died today SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina.

She said the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension which deteriorated his condition.

Another deceased a 60-year-old man from Magam area of Budgam died at SMHS Hospital late Friday evening.

Medical superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said the Magam man was tested positive for coronavirus today.

Later in the day two deaths were reported from Kashmir including a 75-year-old woman from Makhdoom Sahib area of Srinagar and another patient from Baramulla.

With the eight fresh deaths, the death toll due to the coronavirus in J&K has gone up to 127 that include 113 from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu .

As per district-wise figures, Srinagar has witnessed 30 deaths, Baramulla 22, Kulgam 16, Shopian 13, Anantnag 10, Budgam nine, Jammu eight, Kupwara seven, Pulwama four, Doda two, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Udhampur, Kathua, Poonch, and Rajouri one each.

Meanwhile, 227 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir including 40 CRPF personnel. The caseload has now risen to 8426.

Maximum 122 cases were detected positive at two major hospitals of Kashmir–SKIMS Bemina and SKIMS Soura.

