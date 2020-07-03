Despite noteban, 370 move, no change in J&K situation: Sena

Mumbai, Jul 3 The Shiv Sena on Friday said the

2016 demonetisation exercise, scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir have done nothing to improve the security situation in the terror-affected Union Territory.

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a “strong” government at the Centre.

“Its status quo despite scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to J&K) and bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

“There is blood on the streets every day and there is loss of innocent lives. Despite demonetisation, there is no respite from terror activities and circulation of fake notes,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Referring to a recent encounter in Soporein which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a senior citizen lost his life in firing by terrorists, it said the picture of the civilian’s three-year-old grandson sitting on the body of his grandfather was heart-wrenching.

