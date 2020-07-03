Advocate Zahid Ali booked under PSA

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday booked Advocate Zahid Ali under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted him to Central Jail Srinagar.

Family sources said that Ali was taken away by police on June 30 from his residence Nehama in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and detained him at Police Station Kakapora. Later on he was moved to Srinagar Central Jail after PSA was slapped on him, they said.

Police have justified Ali’s detention saying in the dossier that he “provoked the general public and released pro-independence/anti-India slogans, instigated people for stone pelting upon security forces and police deployment, besides close associate of nonagenarian Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and former chief of JeI Ghulam Mohammad Bhat”.

Ali, who was Political Bureau Head and Chief Spokesperson of banned Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, was earlier detained on March 22, 2019, a week before when Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the outfit for involving in subversive and militant related activities in J&K. He was later released on April 11, 2020 after his multiple PSAs were quashed by court. (KNS)

