J&K COVID-19 tally rises to 112 as elderly Kulgam man succumbs at SKIMS

Srinagar: A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died at SKIMS Soura this afternoon taking the J&K disease toll to 112.

The elderly had been referred to the hospital from GMC Anantnag as a COVID-19 case with underlying ailments including bilateral Pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hospital sources told Kashmir Reader.

They said the patient expired at around 2:30 pm this afternoon.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print