Domicile certificates given to WP refugees, Balmiki Samaj, Gorkhas

JAMMU: The process of distribution of domicile certificates under the new domicile law was kickstarted here on Saturday with more than 50 domicile certificates handed over by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma at a special camp organised for the purpose.

The recipients included sections of society who were residing in J&K for the past more than 70 years but were deprived of their legitimate citizenship rights. They included West Pakistan (WP) refugees, people belonging to Balmiki Samaj, the Gorkha community, and others from RS Pura, Bishnah, Bahu, Jammu South and other parts of Jammu. Many senior citizens also participated in the camp.

The Divisional Commissioner while speaking on the occasion said that the long pending demand of the public has been fulfilled. People who were deprived of citizenship rights now have same rights as other citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, Deputy Mayor JMC Purnima Sharma, Additional Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Sarangal, Assistant Commissioner Central Kulbhushan Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu Vijay Sharma and other officers were present on the occasion.

Under the new Domicile Rules, all persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10th or 12th examination in an educational institution in the UT are eligible for grant of domicile. Children of Central Government officials, All India Service officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous bodies of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognised research institutes of the Central Government, who have served in the Union territory of Jammu of Kashmir for a total period of ten years will also be eligible for domicile status in the UT.

Besides, all migrants and their children who are registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner will be granted domicile certificate. Children of residents of Jammu and Kashmir who reside outside the Union Territory for employment or business or other vocational reasons have become eligible for grant of domicile status.

West Pakistan refugees, Safai Karamcharis, and children of women married outside Jammu and Kashmir who were earlier deprived are also eligible for domicile certificate. West Pakistani refugees were part of the parliamentary electoral roll but not of the erstwhile state electoral roll. They will now be covered under the 15-year residence rule or their children under the 7-year/ Class 10/12 rule. n Information Department

