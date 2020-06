Anantnag: A minor boy and a CRPF trooper were killed in a shootout in Anantnag district on Friday.

According to details, militants attacked

government forces at noon at Pazalpora Bijbehara. In the attack, a six-year-old boy and CRPF soldier were killed. The slain boy hails from Yaripora Kulgam and the CRPF man has been identified as Shamal Kumar Reddy of 90BN.

