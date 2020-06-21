Jawad Ahmad appointed HC Registrar General

Srinagar: Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad has been appointed appointed Registrar General Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to an order, “ Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Justice, is appointed as Registrar General of the High Court of J&K.”

Additionally, he shall also discharge the duties of Officiating Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, the order said.

