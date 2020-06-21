Jawad Ahmad appointed HC Registrar General

By on No Comment

Jawad Ahmad appointed HC Registrar General

Srinagar: Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad has been appointed appointed Registrar General Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
According to an order, “ Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Justice, is appointed as Registrar General of the High Court of J&K.”
Additionally, he shall also discharge the duties of Officiating Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, the order said.

Jawad Ahmad appointed HC Registrar General added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.