Five civilians wounded at LoC in Uri as shelling returns

Kupwara: The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire and mortal shells along the line of control (LoC) in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday and resulted in injuries to five civilians including a female and two children.2

A senior doctor at sub district hospital (SDH) Uri said that five civilian including a female and two children were injured due to firing and shelling from across the LoC. He said that the two injured were shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for advanced treatment while the rest are still under treatment at SDH Uri.

Three among the five injured were identified as Mohammad Maqbool Mangral (20) Gulam Ahmad Sheikh, (60) and Parvena Begam all residents of Nambla village. The names of two injured children could not be confirmed.

The gunfire and mortar shelling started in the morning and rattled villages along the LoC prompting people to stay indoors.

Locals said that firing continued till afternoon. They demanded underground bunkers for the civilian population in the face of heightened tension along the LoC .

