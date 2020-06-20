HC allows vehicles carrying material for R&B department to ply in Srinagar in daytime

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday directed Traffic Police and its concerned agencies to allow vehicles carrying material required for construction and maintenance roads being undertaken by the Department of R&B in Kashmir within the municipal limits of Srinagar in daytime.

A plea was filed by Chief Engineer, Roads and Building (R&B), Kashmir seeking permission of entry of vehicles carrying material for construction/macadamization of roads in Srinagar during daytime.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar issued notice to the respondents returnable on July 1 and directed SSP, Traffic City, Srinagar and its agencies to permit vehicles carrying material required for construction and maintenance works being undertaken by the Department of R&B in Kashmir within the municipal limits of Srinagar.

The Chief Engineer had said that there is an urgent need of repairing dilapidated roads and macadamization of roads in the Srinagar city and without allowing entry of vehicles carrying the material for construction/macadamization of roads in the Srinagar city during daytime would affect the pace of development work.

It was said through the application that SSP Traffic City, Srinagar in an order dated March 1 banned entry of heavy vehicles and other heavy commercial vehicles from 7 AM to 10 PM to avoid traffic congestion but the development work is getting affected and a lot of time is getting wasted because of this.

