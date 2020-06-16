Pakistan rejects Rajnath Singh’s remarks about PaK

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday rejected Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks about the situation in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) and alleged that it was an attempt to divert attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said on Sunday that when people of PaK will want to be freed of Pakistan’s control and be part of India, then this will lead to the fulfilment of Parliament’s resolution that the region is an integral part of the country.

“Let’s wait for what happens in future. There will be demand from PoK to be freed of Pakistan’s occupation and to live with India. When this happens, then Parliament’s resolution will also be fulfilled,” Singh said.

Parliament has also earlier passed a resolution that PaK is part of India.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, the Foreign Office said that his statement is “another desperate attempt to divert attention from” Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. PTI

